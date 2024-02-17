Daniel Bensen, Chief Operating Officer of Tyra Biosciences Inc (TYRA, Financial), executed a sale of 9,587 shares in the company on February 7, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Tyra Biosciences Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing precision medicine therapies for patients with cancer. The company's proprietary platform, SNÅP, is designed to rapidly and precisely engineer small molecule inhibitors to address mutations in cancer drivers.

The transaction was conducted at a price of $18.09 per share, which resulted in a total value of $173,473.83. Following this transaction, the insider's direct ownership in Tyra Biosciences Inc stands at a total of 255,000 shares sold over the past year, with no shares purchased during the same period.

The insider transaction history at Tyra Biosciences Inc over the past year indicates a trend of insider sales, with 20 recorded insider sells and no insider buys. This pattern of insider activity can often provide insight into the company's performance and insider perspectives on the stock's potential.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Tyra Biosciences Inc were trading at $18.09, giving the company a market capitalization of $955.816 million.

Investors and stakeholders often monitor insider transactions as they can provide valuable signals about the company's prospects and insider confidence. However, it is important to consider a wide range of factors when evaluating insider trading activity and its implications for the stock's future performance.

