Director Ramiro Peru Sells Shares of Elevance Health Inc

On February 7, 2024, Director Ramiro Peru executed a sale of 753 shares of Elevance Health Inc (ELV, Financial), as reported in a recent SEC Filing. The insider has a history of selling shares in the company, with a total of 753 shares sold over the past year and no recorded purchases.

Elevance Health Inc, formerly known as Anthem Inc, is a health benefits company that is committed to improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. The company, through its affiliated health plans, provides a range of medical, pharmacy, dental, and vision services and products. Elevance Health Inc is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association, serving members in more than 14 states.

The insider transaction history for Elevance Health Inc indicates a trend of insider sales with 7 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Elevance Health Inc were trading at $500 each, resulting in a market capitalization of $118,908,119,000.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 20.11, surpassing both the industry median of 18.65 and the historical median price-earnings ratio for Elevance Health Inc.

With the current share price of $500 and a GuruFocus Value of $555.18, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.9, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued according to GuruFocus metrics.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

