Q3 2022 Elanco Animal Health Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 08, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. My name is Rob, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I'd like to welcome everyone to the Elanco Animal Health's Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions). Katy Grissom, Head of Investor Relations, you may begin your conference.



Katy Grissom -



Good morning. Thank you for joining us for Elanco Animal Health's Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. I'm Katy Grissom, Head of Investor Relations. Joining me on today's call are Jeff Simmons, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Todd Young, our Chief Financial Officer; Ellen De Brabander, our Executive Vice President of Innovation and Regulatory Affairs; and Scott (inaudible) from Investor Relations. The slides referenced during this call are available on the Investor Relations section of elanco.com.



Today's discussion will include forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our current assumptions and expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our forecast. For more