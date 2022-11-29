Nov 29, 2022 / 01:50PM GMT

Umer Raffat - Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division - Senior MD & Senior Analyst of Equity Research



Excellent. Thank you guys for joining us. Pleasure to have Jeff Simmons from Elanco join us. There's a ton to talk about here. But before we do, let me first turn it over to Jeff for some opening remarks, and we'll jump right into it.



Jeffrey N. Simmons - Elanco Animal Health Incorporated - President, CEO & Director



Great. Thanks, Umer. Yes, I'm excited to be part of the Evercore conference and visit with a lot of investors today. Look, I think Elanco, as I highlighted at the end of earnings, I would really focus on, it's really 2 key words: the controllables and the strategy. A lot of proof points in the third quarter, highlighting what we're focused on is working, offset by really a challenging worsening environment.



So as I look at the controllables and real point to things you can highlight in Q3. You continue to see the center of the income statement gets stronger and stronger relative to margins and operating expenses