Mar 02, 2023 / 09:40PM GMT

Operator



(Operator Instructions) At this time, it is my pleasure to turn the program over to your host, Michael Ryskin.



Michael Leonidovich Ryskin - BofA Securities, Research Division - Director in Equity Research & Research Analyst



Great. Thanks for joining us. My name is Mike Ryskin. I'm on the BofA life science tools and diagnostics team, also covering the Animal Health space. And joining us for our next and last session is Elanco. We're pleased to host Jeff Simmons, CEO; and Todd Young, CFO.



Gentlemen, thanks for being with us.



Jeffrey N. Simmons - Elanco Animal Health Incorporated - President, CEO & Director



Great. Great to be here, Michael. Thank you.



Todd S. Young - Elanco Animal Health Incorporated - Executive VP of Corporate Governance and Strategy & CFO



Thanks, Michael.



Michael Leonidovich Ryskin - BofA Securities, Research Division - Director in Equity Research & Research Analyst



The same as the prior