Sep 11, 2023 / 08:15PM GMT

Erin Elizabeth Wilson Wright - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst



Hi. Good afternoon, everybody. My name is Erin Wright. I'm the lead health care services analyst at Morgan Stanley. We're happy to have with us today Elanco Animal Health. We have the management team here. We have Jeff Simmons, the CEO with us up on the podium here and then also Todd Young in the audience, the CFO; and IR, Katy Grissom as well, who leads up the IR effort there. So happy to have you. I'm glad you can come and welcome, I think I hand it to you for just some intro remarks, if you want to give those and then we can hop right into Q&A.



Jeffrey N. Simmons - Elanco Animal Health Incorporated - President, CEO & Director



Great. Thank you, everybody. Thanks for the interest in Elanco. So I think the headline is we are at an inflection point as a company, second largest independent animal health company. Next year will be our 70th year as a company, longest-standing brand in front of farmers, vets and pet owners. And we really are coming into kind of a historical time.