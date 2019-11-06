Q2 2020 e.l.f. Beauty Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 06, 2019 / 09:30PM GMT

Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us today to discuss e.l.f. Beauty's Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings Results. My name is Willa McManmon, and I'm Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications at e.l.f. For the past year, I was part of e.l.f.'s outside IR firm, Ellipsis. In September, I joined e.l.f. in-house. I've been heading up IR and Communications at companies like Trimble and Cisco Jasper for 20 years, and I'm thrilled to be a part of the e.l.f. team and mission.



As a reminder, this call contains forward-looking statements that are based on management's assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections. These statements,