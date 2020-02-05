Feb 05, 2020 / 09:30PM GMT
Operator
Greetings. Welcome to the e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to your host, Willa Mcmanmon, VP of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications. Ms. McManmon, you may begin.
Willa Mcmanmon - e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. - VP of IR and Corporate Communication
Good afternoon. Thank you for joining us today to discuss e.l.f. Beauty's third quarter fiscal 2020 earnings results. As a reminder, this call contains forward-looking statements that are based on management's assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections. These statements, including those relating to the company's fiscal 2020 outlook and long-term model, are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and therefore, actual results may differ materially. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements are detailed in today's press release and the company's SEC filings.
In
Q3 2020 e.l.f. Beauty Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 05, 2020 / 09:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...