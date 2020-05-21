May 21, 2020 / 08:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day and welcome to the e.l.f. Cosmetics Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2020 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Willa Mcmanmon, Vice President of Investor Relations with e.l.f. Cosmetics. Please go ahead.
Willa Mcmanmon - e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. - VP of IR
Thank you for joining us today to discuss e.l.f. Beauty's fourth quarter and fiscal 2020 results.
As a reminder, this call contains forward-looking statements that are based on management's expectations, including those relating to the company's efforts to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, category trends and longer-term outlook and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties. And therefore, actual results may differ materially. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ are detailed in today's press release and the company's SEC filings.
In addition, the company's presentation today includes information presented on a non-GAAP basis. We refer you to today
Q4 2020 e.l.f. Beauty Inc Earnings Call Transcript
May 21, 2020 / 08:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...