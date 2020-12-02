Dec 02, 2020 / 07:00PM GMT

Dara Warren Mohsenian - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - MD



Good afternoon, everyone. I'm Dara Mohsenian, Morgan Stanley's household products, beverage and food analyst. I'm very pleased to welcome e.l.f. to Morgan Stanley's Global Consumer and Retail Conference.



Just before we get started, I do have to note there's important disclosures at Morgan Stanley's website at www.morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. If you have any questions, you can also reach out to your Morgan Stanley sales representative.



So, with that, I'm very pleased to welcome e.l.f. here today. They have a very strong track record of growth since implementing a number of strategic changes over the last couple of years and a longer-term track record of growth going back years before that. And the recent growth has come despite the weakness we've seen in the cosmetics category and beauty category in general with pressure from the COVID pandemic.



So, a great time to have them here today. I'd like to welcome to Tarang