elf Beauty Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Aug 25, 2022 / 03:30PM GMT

Tarang P. Amin - e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. - Chairman, CEO & President



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the 2022 e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. Annual Meeting of Stockholders. I'm Tarang Amin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and a member of our Board of Directors. I will act as Chairman of the annual meeting. Scott Milsten, our SVP, General Counsel and Chief People Officer, will act as Secretary of the annual meeting. I'd now like to officially call the annual meeting to order.



Scott, will you please confirm that a quorum is present?



Scott K. Milsten - e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. - Chief People Officer, Senior VP, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary



Yes. We have a quorum present. Based on shares outstanding and entitled to vote on the record date, which was July 6, 2022, an aggregate of 53,079,298 votes may be cast by stockholders at this meeting. I show that there are present in person or by proxy stockholders representing a majority of the total number of votes which may be cast.



I have the official stockholder list prepared as of the