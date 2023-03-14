Mar 14, 2023 / 06:40PM GMT
Anna Jeanne Lizzul - BofA Securities, Research Division - Research Analyst
Good afternoon. Thanks for coming today. My name is Anna Lizzul. I am the lead analyst at Bank of America on e.l.f. And I am pleased to be joined by Chairman and CEO, Tarang Amin; SVP and CFO, Mandy Fields; and Head of IR, KC Katten. Tarang has been CEO of e.l.f. since 2014 and has over 25 years of consumer products experience through building brands, leading innovation, assembling high-performance teams.
Mandy joined e.l.f. Beauty in 2019 with over 16 years of finance experience and was previously the CFO of BevMo!. Tarang, Mandy and KC, thank you so much for being here today.
Mandy J. Fields - e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. - Senior VP & CFO
Thank you for inviting us.
Tarang P. Amin - e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. - Chairman, CEO & President
Thank you, Anna.
Questions and Answers:Anna Jeanne Lizzul - BofA Securities, Research Division - Research Analyst
Tarang, I wanted to remark on the amazing