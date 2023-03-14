Mar 14, 2023 / 06:40PM GMT

Anna Jeanne Lizzul - BofA Securities, Research Division - Research Analyst



Good afternoon. Thanks for coming today. My name is Anna Lizzul. I am the lead analyst at Bank of America on e.l.f. And I am pleased to be joined by Chairman and CEO, Tarang Amin; SVP and CFO, Mandy Fields; and Head of IR, KC Katten. Tarang has been CEO of e.l.f. since 2014 and has over 25 years of consumer products experience through building brands, leading innovation, assembling high-performance teams.



Mandy joined e.l.f. Beauty in 2019 with over 16 years of finance experience and was previously the CFO of BevMo!. Tarang, Mandy and KC, thank you so much for being here today.



Mandy J. Fields - e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. - Senior VP & CFO



Thank you for inviting us.



Tarang P. Amin - e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. - Chairman, CEO & President



Thank you, Anna.



Questions and Answers:

- BofA Securities, Research Division - Research AnalystTarang, I wanted to remark on the amazing