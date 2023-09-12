Sep 12, 2023 / 06:10PM GMT
Joshua Dennerlein - BofA Securities, Research Division - VP
Here we go. My name is Josh Dennerlein. I cover the residential REITs at BofA. I'm pleased to be here with Essex management team, CEO, Angela Kleiman; CFO, Barb Pak; and Rylan Burns, who has a new title, which we'll -- I'm sure we'll go through a little bit later.
But with that, I'll pick it up -- or I'll pass it over to Angela, who can give a brief introduction on Essex.
Angela L. Kleiman - Essex Property Trust, Inc. - President, CEO & Director
Well, great. It's great to be here, and thanks for having us, Josh. You guys always do such a nice job on this conference. And it's good to see everybody here.
Essex, for those of you who are not familiar with us, is an S&P 500 company, about $22 billion in total market cap. And we focus on West Coast, so California and Washington apartments and up and down the coast, close to major job centers. And we are a dividend aristocrat, which means we've grown our dividends consecutively for over 25 years. In fact, we just announced our 29th
Essex Property Trust Inc at Bank of America Global Real Estate Conference Transcript
Sep 12, 2023 / 06:10PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...