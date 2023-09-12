Sep 12, 2023 / 06:10PM GMT

Joshua Dennerlein - BofA Securities, Research Division - VP



Here we go. My name is Josh Dennerlein. I cover the residential REITs at BofA. I'm pleased to be here with Essex management team, CEO, Angela Kleiman; CFO, Barb Pak; and Rylan Burns, who has a new title, which we'll -- I'm sure we'll go through a little bit later.



But with that, I'll pick it up -- or I'll pass it over to Angela, who can give a brief introduction on Essex.



Angela L. Kleiman - Essex Property Trust, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Well, great. It's great to be here, and thanks for having us, Josh. You guys always do such a nice job on this conference. And it's good to see everybody here.



Essex, for those of you who are not familiar with us, is an S&P 500 company, about $22 billion in total market cap. And we focus on West Coast, so California and Washington apartments and up and down the coast, close to major job centers. And we are a dividend aristocrat, which means we've grown our dividends consecutively for over 25 years. In fact, we just announced our 29th