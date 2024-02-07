Q4 2023 Essex Property Trust Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 07, 2024 / 07:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Essex Property Trust Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. As a reminder, today's conference call is being recorded. Statements made on this conference call regarding expected operating results and other future events are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are made based on current expectations, assumptions and beliefs as well as information available to the company at this time. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated.



Further information about these risks can be found on the company's filings with the SEC. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Ms. Angela Kleiman, President and Chief Executive Officer for Essex Property Trust. Thank you. Ms. Kleiman, you may begin.



Angela L. Kleiman - Essex Property Trust, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Good morning, and thank you for joining Essex's Fourth Quarter Earnings Call. Barb Pak will follow with prepared remarks, Rylan Burns and Jessica Anderson are