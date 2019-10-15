Elastic N.V. - Special Call Transcript

Oct 15, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Elasticon{ON} Gov Summit. Now please welcome to the stage founder and CEO of Elastic, Shay Banon.



Shay Banon - Elastic N.V. - Co-Founder, CEO & Chairman



Hi, everybody. Thank you very much for being here. I think every year, we are about double the number of attendants here, which is pretty exciting. And I think I've said it last year as well, this is where we held our first Elasticon{ON} Tour ever, and I still remember staying up until like very late at night trying to hack on the keynote and trying to make it work. Now we have a very talented team that can make it much nicer as you saw.



So let's get started. We have about 30 minutes for my session, and then afterwards we're going to go over the various products and solutions that we have, but let's get going.



So one of the things that we do at Elastic that I'm really proud and I think that that's one of the unique advantages that we have as a company is that when we look at data and when we look at use cases, we look at them through the