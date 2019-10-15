Oct 15, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Elasticon{ON} Gov Summit. Now please welcome to the stage founder and CEO of Elastic, Shay Banon.
Shay Banon - Elastic N.V. - Co-Founder, CEO & Chairman
Hi, everybody. Thank you very much for being here. I think every year, we are about double the number of attendants here, which is pretty exciting. And I think I've said it last year as well, this is where we held our first Elasticon{ON} Tour ever, and I still remember staying up until like very late at night trying to hack on the keynote and trying to make it work. Now we have a very talented team that can make it much nicer as you saw.
So let's get started. We have about 30 minutes for my session, and then afterwards we're going to go over the various products and solutions that we have, but let's get going.
So one of the things that we do at Elastic that I'm really proud and I think that that's one of the unique advantages that we have as a company is that when we look at data and when we look at use cases, we look at them through the
Elastic N.V. - Special Call Transcript
Oct 15, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...