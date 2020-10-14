Elastic NV Financial Analyst Meeting (Virtual) Transcript

Oct 14, 2020 / 06:00PM GMT

Anthony Luscri - Elastic N.V. - VP of IR



Hello, everyone. Welcome to Elastic's Inaugural Financial Analyst Meeting. Thank you for joining us today. My name is Anthony Luscri, and I'm the Vice President of Investor Relations at Elastic. Over the next few hours, we plan to share details on Elastic's business strategy, market opportunity, product vision and continued investments to drive future growth.



Before we get started, I'd like to take care of a few housekeeping items. First, let me share our safe harbor statement with you. I won't read through it in detail, but to summarize, we will be making forward-looking statements today that reflect our views as of October 14, 2020, and may include predictions, estimates or expectations regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and other information.



These forward-looking statements are based on factors currently known to us, speak only as of the date of this call and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. We disclaim any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements.