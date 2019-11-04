Q1 2020 Ethan Allen Interiors Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 04, 2019 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome to the Ethan Allen Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Analyst Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Corey Whitely, Executive Vice President, Administration and Chief Financial Officer. Thank you. You may begin.



Corey Whitely - Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. - Executive VP of Administration, CFO & Treasurer



Thank you, Mary. Good afternoon, and welcome to Ethan Allen's conference call for our fiscal first quarter ended September 30, 2019. This conference call is being recorded and webcast live on ethanallen.com, where you will also find a copy of our press release, which contains supporting details, including reconciliations of non-GAAP information referred to in the release and on this call.



As a reminder, our comments today will include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Please refer to our SEC filings for a complete review of those risks. The company assumes no obligation to update or revise any