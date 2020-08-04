Aug 04, 2020 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Hello, and welcome to the Ethan Allen Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter Analyst Conference call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.
It's now my pleasure to turn the call over to Matt McNulty, Vice President of Finance. Please go ahead, sir.
Matthew J. McNulty - Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. - VP Finance, & Principal Accounting Officer
Thank you, Kevin. Good afternoon, and welcome to Ethan Allen's conference call for our fiscal fourth quarter ended June 30, 2020. This conference call is being recorded and webcast live on ethanallen.com, where you will find a copy of our press release, which contains reconciliations of non-GAAP financial information referred to in the release and on this call. A replay of today's call will also be made available via phone and on our website. After our prepared remarks, we will open the call to questions.
As a reminder, our comments today will include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Please
Q4 2020 Ethan Allen Interiors Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 04, 2020 / 09:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...