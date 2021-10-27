Q1 2022 Ethan Allen Interiors Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 27, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT

Thank you, Alex. Good afternoon, and welcome to Ethan Allen's Analyst Conference Call for our fiscal '22 first quarter ended September 30, 2021. Joining me today is Farooq Kathwari, our Chairman and CEO; and Corey Whitely, our Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Kathwari will open and close the call, while Corey will speak to the financials midway through. After our prepared remarks, we will then open the call for your questions.



