Twist Bioscience Corp Director Robert Chess Sells 4,110 Shares

On February 8, 2024, Robert Chess, a director at Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST, Financial), sold 4,110 shares of the company's stock, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed with the shares priced at $34.98 each, resulting in a total sale amount of $143,683.80.

Twist Bioscience Corp is a company that operates in the synthetic biology field, utilizing its proprietary silicon-based DNA synthesis platform to manufacture synthetic DNA for customers in the biotechnology industry. The company's products are used in a variety of applications, including medical research, agriculture, industrial chemicals, and data storage.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 4,110 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, which includes 1 insider buy and 1 insider sell within the company.

On the valuation front, Twist Bioscience Corp's shares were trading at $34.98 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $2.206 billion. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.68, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued according to the GF Value metric. The GF Value of $51.73 suggests a potential undervaluation of the company's shares.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on the stock's value. However, it is important to consider a wide range of factors when evaluating the implications of insider trading activity.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.