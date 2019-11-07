Q3 2019 Energy Transfer LP Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 07, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, ladies and gentlemen. And welcome to Energy Transfer Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Mr. Tom Long. Thank you, you may begin.



Thomas E. Long - Energy Transfer LP - Group CFO & Director of LE GP, LLC



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Energy Transfer Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Call. And thank you for joining us today. I'm also joined today by Kelcy Warren, Mackie McCrea and other members of the senior management team who are here to help answer your questions after our prepared remarks.



Just as a reminder, we will be making forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These are based on our beliefs as well as certain assumptions and information currently available to us.



I'll also refer to adjusted EBITDA, distributable cash flow, or DCF, and distribution coverage ratio, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures. You'll find a reconciliation of the non-GAAP