May 04, 2022 / 08:30PM GMT
Operator
Hello, and welcome to the Energy Transfer First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Brandon, and I'll be your operator for today. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.
I will now turn the call over to Tom Long, Energy Transfer's Co-CEO. And Mr. Long, you may begin.
Thomas E. Long - Energy Transfer LP - Co-CEO & Director of LE GP, LLC
Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the Energy Transfer first quarter 2022 earnings call. I'm also joined today by Mackie McCrea and other members of our senior management team, who are here to help answer your questions after our prepared remarks.
Hopefully, you saw the press release we issued earlier this afternoon, as well as the slides posted to our website. As a reminder, we will be making forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are based on our current beliefs as well as certain assumptions and information currently available to us and are discussed in
Q1 2022 Energy Transfer LP Earnings Call Transcript
May 04, 2022 / 08:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...