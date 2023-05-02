Q1 2023 Energy Transfer LP Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2023 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Energy Transfer Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, today's event is being recorded. And now I'd like to turn the conference over to your host today, Tom Long. Sir, please go ahead.



Thomas E. Long - Energy Transfer LP - Co-CEO & Director of LE GP, LLC



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the Energy Transfer First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. I'm also joined today by Mackie McCrea and other members of the senior management team who are here to help answer your questions after our prepared remarks. Hopefully, you saw the press release we issued earlier this afternoon, as well as the slides posted to our website. As a reminder, we will be making forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are based upon our current beliefs, as well as certain assumptions and information currently available to us and are discussed in more detail in our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, which we expect to file