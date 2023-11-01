Q3 2023 Energy Transfer LP Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 01, 2023 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to Energy Transfer Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this event is being recorded.



I'd like to turn the call over to Mr. Tom Long, Co-CEO of Energy Transfer. Please go ahead.



Thomas E. Long - Energy Transfer LP - Co-CEO & Director of LE GP, LLC



Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to the Energy Transfer Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. I'm also joined today by Mackie McCrea and other members of the senior management team who are here to help answer your questions after our prepared remarks.



Hopefully, you saw the press release we issued earlier this afternoon as well as the slides posted to our website. As a reminder, we will be making forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act from 1934. These statements are based upon our current beliefs as well as certain assumptions and information currently available to us and are discussed in more details in our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30,