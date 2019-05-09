Q1 2019 Energy Transfer LP Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Energy Transfer First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



It is now my pleasure to turn it over to your host, Mr. Tom Long. Thank you, sir, you may begin.



Thomas E. Long - Energy Transfer LP - Group CFO & Director of LE GP, LLC



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. And welcome to the Energy Transfer First Quarter 2019 Earnings Call, and thank you for joining us today. I'm also joined today by Kelcy Warren, Mackie McCrea and other members of the senior management team who are here to help answer your questions after our prepared remarks.



As a reminder, we will be making forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These are based on our beliefs as well as certain assumptions and information currently available to us. I will also refer to adjusted EBITDA, distributable cash flow, or DCF, and distribution coverage ratio, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures. You will find a reconciliation of our