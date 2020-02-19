Q4 2019 Energy Transfer LP Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 19, 2020 / 10:00PM GMT

Thomas E. Long - Energy Transfer LP - Group CFO & Director of LE GP, LLC



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the Energy Transfer Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Call. And thank you for joining us today. I'm also joined today by Kelcy Warren; Mackie McCrea and other members of the senior management team, who are here to help answer your questions after our prepared remarks. Hopefully, you've had a chance to see the press release we issued earlier this afternoon as well as the slides that we posted to our website.



As a reminder, we will be making forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These are based on our beliefs as well as certain assumptions and information currently