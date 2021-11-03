Q3 2021 Energy Transfer LP Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 03, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Energy Transfer Third Quarter Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this conference is being recorded.



I will now turn the conference over to your host, Tom Long, Co-Chief Executive Officer for Energy Transfer. Thank you. You may begin.



Thomas E. Long - Energy Transfer LP - Co-CEO & Director of LE GP, LLC



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the Energy Transfer Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Call, and thank you for joining us today. I'm also joined today by Mackie McCrea and other members of the senior management team who are here to help answer your questions after our prepared remarks. Hopefully, you saw the press release we issued earlier this afternoon as well as the slides posted to our website.



As a reminder, we will be making forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are based on our current beliefs as well as certain assumptions and