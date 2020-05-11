Q1 2020 Energy Transfer LP Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2020 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Energy Transfer First Quarter Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to your host Mr. Tom Long, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead, sir.



Thomas E. Long - Energy Transfer LP - Group CFO & Director of LE GP, LLC



Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the Energy Transfer First Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. And we really want to thank all of you for joining us today. I'm also joined today by Kelcy Warren, Mackie McCrea and other members of the senior management team, who are here to help answer your questions after our prepared remarks. Hopefully, all of you have seen our press release we issued earlier this afternoon as well as the slides posted to our website.



As a reminder, we will be making forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Security Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are based upon our current beliefs as well as certain assumptions and information