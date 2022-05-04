Q1 2022 Energy Transfer LP Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2022 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Energy Transfer First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Brandon, and I'll be your operator for today. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



I will now turn the call over to Tom Long, Energy Transfer's Co-CEO. And Mr. Long, you may begin.



Thomas E. Long - Energy Transfer LP - Co-CEO & Director of LE GP, LLC



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the Energy Transfer first quarter 2022 earnings call. I'm also joined today by Mackie McCrea and other members of our senior management team, who are here to help answer your questions after our prepared remarks.



Hopefully, you saw the press release we issued earlier this afternoon, as well as the slides posted to our website. As a reminder, we will be making forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are based on our current beliefs as well as certain assumptions and information currently available to us and are discussed in