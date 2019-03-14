Mar 14, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Nathan Tetlow - EQM Midstream Partners, LP - VP of Corporate Development & IR



Thank you, Casey. Good morning, and thank you for joining us today to discuss EQM's agreement to acquire a 60% interest in Eureka Midstream and a 100% of Hornet Midstream and the associated convertible preferred issuance. Presentation slides have been posted on the Investor section of both EQM and ETRN's websites at www.eqm-midstreampartners.com and www.equitransmidstream.com. We will refer to these slides during the prepared remarks.



Joining me on the call today are Tom Karam, President and CEO; Diana Charletta, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer; and