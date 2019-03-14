Mar 14, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning. My name is Casey, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the EQM Midstream Partners analyst call. (Operator Instructions) Thank you.
Nate Tetlow, you may begin your conference.
Nathan Tetlow - EQM Midstream Partners, LP - VP of Corporate Development & IR
Thank you, Casey. Good morning, and thank you for joining us today to discuss EQM's agreement to acquire a 60% interest in Eureka Midstream and a 100% of Hornet Midstream and the associated convertible preferred issuance. Presentation slides have been posted on the Investor section of both EQM and ETRN's websites at www.eqm-midstreampartners.com and www.equitransmidstream.com. We will refer to these slides during the prepared remarks.
Joining me on the call today are Tom Karam, President and CEO; Diana Charletta, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer; and
Equitrans Midstream Corporation and EQM Midstream Partners, LP to Acquire 60% of Eureka Midstream Holdings, Llc and 100% of Hornet Midstream Holdings, LLC - M&A Call Transcript
Mar 14, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...