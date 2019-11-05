Nov 05, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you standing by and welcome to the ETRN and EQM Q3 2019 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions).



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Nate Tetlow, Vice President of Corporate Development and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Nathan Tetlow - Equitrans Midstream Corporation - VP of Corporate Development & IR



Good morning and welcome to the Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Call for Equitrans Midstream and EQM Midstream Partners. A replay of this call will be available for 14 days beginning this evening. The phone number for the replay is (855) 859-2056 and the conference ID is 1924428.



Today's call may contain forward-looking statements related to future events and expectations. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements are listed in today's news release and under risk factors in both ETRN's and EQM's Form 10-Ks for the year ended December 31, 2018, both of which are filed with the SEC and as updated by any subsequent Form 10