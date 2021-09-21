Sep 21, 2021 / 04:00PM GMT

Andrew Burris Obin - BofA Securities, Research Division - MD



Good afternoon. My name is Andrew Obin, and I'm Bank of America's multi-industrial and industrial software analyst. Welcome to our first session of the afternoon, After The Shock, How Corporates are Investing in Supply Chain. And this is a panel. And with us, we have a group of great speakers. So first, we have Michael Farlekas, CEO of E2open. We also have Jarett Janik, who is the CFO of E2open. We have Lora Cecere, Founder and CEO of Supply Chain Insights. And finally, we have Tom Wagner, CEO of Berkshire Grey. So we have a logistics software company, we have an industry expert, and we have a company that's using AI to transform sort of operations inside warehouses. So I think we have the entire supply chain represented.



Questions and Answers:

- BofA Securities, Research Division - MDSo let me -- after the introduction, let me start with my question. So the first question is, when U.S.-China tariffs hit, the majority, what -- at least what we've been hearing from our