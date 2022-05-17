May 17, 2022 / 07:00PM GMT

Scott Berg - Needham Technology and Media Ltd. - Analyst



Thank you all for joining us today at our 17th Annual Emerging Tech Conference. My name is Scott Berg. I lead the enterprise software and SaaS research efforts here for the company. Today with us we have E2open. We have the company's CEO, Michael Farlekas. Michael, thank you for joining us today.



Michael Farlekas - E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. - CEO



Thank you for having me.



Questions and Answers:

- Needham Technology and Media Ltd. - AnalystAll right. We'll get started here. I guess to start off properly, why don't you give an overview of the Company, of E2open, for those that are less familiar with it?- E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. - CEOYeah. So we're an end-to-end supply chain platform. We focus on the world's largest companies with the most complex supply chains or network based business. So we are a SaaS business. We're at scale $650 million of revenue or so. And we have a very