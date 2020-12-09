Dec 09, 2020 / 07:40PM GMT

Ryan Matthew Nash - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - MD



All right. Ramping up the conference for me, we are excited to once again have First Horizon Corporation joined us. It's been a busy year for the bank, as they've been working on the integration of its transformation with IBERIABANK, which is off to a solid start and has benefited from the strength of several of its countercyclical businesses, including mortgage and capital markets. The year ahead is likely to be another busy one as the bank works towards its conversion later in the year and delivers on many of the goals that it has laid out.



Here to tell us more about the path to getting there is Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Bryan Jordan. Bryan is going to make some opening remarks. For those of you who have seen the slides that came out a little while ago and then him and I are going to have a fireside chat.



So with that, I'm going to turn it over to Bryan.



D. Bryan Jordan - First Horizon Corporation - CEO, President & Director



Thank you, Ryan. Good afternoon.