Q1 2021 First Horizon Corp (Tennessee) Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 21, 2021 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the First Horizon Corporation First Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded. I'd now like to turn the conference over to Ellen Taylor, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Ellen A. Taylor - First Horizon Corporation - Executive VP & Head of IR



Thanks, Jason, and good morning, everybody. We really appreciate you joining us. We know this quarter has been quite a whirlwind. To start things off, our CEO, Bryan Jordan; and CFO, BJ Losch, will provide some opening comments and overview of our results. And then, of course, we'll be happy to take your questions. Our Chief Credit Officer, Susan Springfield, is also with us today. Our remarks will reference the earnings presentation, which is available at ir.fhnc.com.



I also need to remind you that we will make forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, and we ask you to review the factors that may cause our results to differ from our expectations, which you can find on Page 2 of our