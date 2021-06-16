Jun 16, 2021 / 01:30PM GMT

Kenneth Allen Zerbe - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Executive Director



All right. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to our Morgan Stanley Financials Conference in 2021. I want to thank everyone for being here. We are very excited to have First Horizon as our next presentation. And we're honored to have Anthony Restel, who's Chief Operating Officer with us today. So Anthony, thank you very much for being here.



Before we begin, I do need to let you know, for important disclosures, please see Morgan Stanley research disclosure website at morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. And if you have any questions, please feel free to reach out to your Morgan Stanley sales representative.



All right. Anthony, thank you, again, for being here. I was hoping, if you don't mind, maybe just run through your -- sort of give an overview of your areas of responsibility and kind of maybe an update on how the integration is progressing.



Anthony J. Restel - First Horizon Corporation - Senior EVP & COO



All right. Thanks, Ken. Appreciate the opportunity to be