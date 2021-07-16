Q2 2021 First Horizon Corp (Tennessee) Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 16, 2021 / 01:30PM GMT

Ellen A. Taylor - First Horizon Corporation - Executive VP & Head of IR



Thanks so much for joining us this morning.



To start things off, our CEO, Bryan Jordan; and CFO, BJ Losch, will provide opening comments and an overview of our results. And then, of course, we'll be happy to take your questions. We're also pleased to have with us today our Chief Operating Officer, Anthony Restel, who will be taking on the role of interim CFO; and our Chief Credit Officer, Susan Springfield.



Our remarks today are going to reference the earnings presentation, which you may find at ir.fhnc.com.



As always, I need to remind you that we