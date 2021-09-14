Sep 14, 2021 / 06:00PM GMT

Jason Michael Goldberg - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Equity Analyst



This is Jason Goldberg, and I cover the U.S. large-cap bank stocks here at Barclays. And this is our 19th Annual Global Financial Services Conference.



Next up, very pleased to have First Horizon National Corporation. From the company, we have CEO, Bryan Jordan. Bryan, let me turn it over to you.



D. Bryan Jordan - First Horizon Corporation - CEO, President & Director



Thank you, Jason. Thanks for having us this afternoon. I'm sorry, we're doing this virtually again this year. I was hoping we get to be in person.



A lot going on in the world right now. I'll spend the next 5, 10, 15 minutes sort of doing a rundown of our business. And if it's okay with you, Jason, I'll turn it back over, and we'll get into some Q&A.



I'm really excited about how we're positioned as an organization. Our franchise is an outstanding franchise. We're positioned across the southern states and high-growth markets. We have an attractive presence in very strong