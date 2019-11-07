Nov 07, 2019 / 06:50PM GMT

If you can take your seats, please? All right. Get your sugar rush, let's go. All right. First of all, the BAAB would love to thank BJ and Aarti for making it up here, given we're quite pleased that you're here and able to attend, given the most recent announcement of your deal with IBERIA. So from First Horizon, we have -- we're fortunate to have BJ Losch, the CFO; and Aarti, IR Supreme. BJ is an alumn of First Union and Wachovia. We look forward to your commentary on the deal, the industry and, of course, the bank, but I have one question. Will First Horizon/IBERIA be green and blue? An obscure joke for the old Wachovia fans around here.



William C. Losch - First Horizon National Corporation - Executive VP & CFO



All right. Thanks, Dan. I appreciate everybody's interest, and thanks for listening to our exciting news. I'll go over it a little bit more. I won't repeat verbatim what we announced Monday, but I probably will give you a little bit more on the highlights, a little bit more on the color. Glad to have Aarti Bowman here, our Head of