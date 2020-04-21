Q1 2020 First Horizon National Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 21, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to First Horizon National Corporation First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded. I'd now like to turn the conference over to Ms. Aarti Bowman, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Aarti Goorha Bowman - First Horizon National Corporation - Director of IR



Thank you, Nick. Please note that the earnings release, financial supplements and slide presentation we'll use in this call are posted in the Investor Relations section of our website at www.firsthorizon.com. In this call, we will mention forward-looking and non-GAAP information. Actual results may differ from the forward-looking information for a number of reasons outlined in our earnings materials and our most recent annual and quarter reports. Our forward-looking statements reflect our views today, and we are not obligated to update them.



The non-GAAP information is identified as such in our earnings materials and in the slide presentation