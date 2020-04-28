Apr 28, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the First Horizon National Corporation Annual Meeting of Shareholders Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the call over to your host, Mr. Bryan Jordan, Chairman of the Board and President and CEO. Please go ahead, sir.



D. Bryan Jordan - First Horizon National Corporation - Chairman, CEO & President



Thank you, Angela. Good morning. My name is Bryan Jordan. I'm the Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer of First Horizon National Corporation. Welcome to the annual meeting of shareholders. We're excited to be hosting our first annual meeting, which allows us -- our first virtual annual meeting, which allows us to be more inclusive and reach a greater number of shareholders at this challenging time. We have shareholders attending via the web portal. The agenda and rules of conduct for the meeting are available in the viewing pane on the right-hand side of your screen. We will answer questions at the end of the meeting. Only validated