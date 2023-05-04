First Horizon Corp - Investor Call Transcript

May 04, 2023 / 11:30AM GMT

Thank you, Keith. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining First Horizon's investor call. This morning, we issued a press release confirming that we have entered into a mutual agreement with TD Bank to terminate our previously announced merger agreement. A copy of this announcement as well as additional press release we published this morning can be found on the Investor Relations page of our website.



During this call, we will be speaking to the slides we published for our Q1 earnings release that can also be found on our Investor Relations website. Please note that this call is being recorded live and will be available for replay. Joining us this morning are Bryan Jordan, our Chairman, President and CEO;