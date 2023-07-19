Q2 2023 First Horizon Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 19, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the First Horizon Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Carla, and I will be the operator of today's call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to pass the conference over to our host, Natalie Flanders, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead when you're ready.



Natalie Flanders - First Horizon Corporation - Senior VP & Head of IR



Thank you, Carla. Good morning, everybody. Welcome to our second quarter 2023 earnings call. It's been a few quarters since we've had one of these, so we thank you for taking the time to join us today. Our Chairman, President and CEO, Bryan Jordan; and Chief Financial Officer, Hope Dmuchowski will provide some prepared remarks. Afterwards, Bryan, Hope and our Chief Credit Officer, Susan Springfield, will be happy to take your questions.



Our remarks today will reference our earnings presentation, which is available on our website at ir.firsthorizon.com. On this call, we will make forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Therefore