Apr 21, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to First Horizon National Corporation First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded. I'd now like to turn the conference over to Ms. Aarti Bowman, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Aarti Goorha Bowman - First Horizon National Corporation - Director of IR
Thank you, Nick. Please note that the earnings release, financial supplements and slide presentation we'll use in this call are posted in the Investor Relations section of our website at www.firsthorizon.com. In this call, we will mention forward-looking and non-GAAP information. Actual results may differ from the forward-looking information for a number of reasons outlined in our earnings materials and our most recent annual and quarter reports. Our forward-looking statements reflect our views today, and we are not obligated to update them.
The non-GAAP information is identified as such in our earnings materials and in the slide presentation
Q1 2020 First Horizon National Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Apr 21, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...