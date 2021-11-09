Nov 09, 2021 / 04:20PM GMT

Ebrahim Huseini Poonawala - BofA Securities, Research Division - Director



Good morning, and welcome back. I'm excited to introduce our next speaker. We have joining us Anthony Restel from First Horizon, who, as of 1st November, assumed the role of President of Regional Banking for the bank, while he continues to serve as the interim CFO until the bank looks for a successor. Anthony, previously, was the Chief Operating Officer for the bank and was heading the integration efforts at First Horizon, closed on the transaction and merger of equals with IBERIABANK. So joining Anthony, we also have Ellen Taylor, who heads the Investor Relations function and is ready to jump in, as needed. So Ellen, thanks a lot for joining us as well.



Questions and Answers:

- BofA Securities, Research Division - DirectorAnd Anthony, maybe just to kick things off. It was 2 years ago exactly, at this conference, I think, the IBERIA/First Horizon deal was announced. The deal transaction was closed during the pandemic. Just give us an update, like there's