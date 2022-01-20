Q4 2021 First Horizon Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 20, 2022 / 02:30PM GMT

Ellen A. Taylor - First Horizon Corporation - Executive VP & Head of IR



Hey, bit thanks, Juan. Good morning, everyone. Thanks, we really appreciate you joining us on such a busy day. First, our President and CEO, Bryan Jordan, will provide opening remarks. And then we're really excited to have the newest member of the executive team, Chief Financial Officer, Hope Dmuchowski to cover off on our financials. Then, of course, we'll be happy to take your questions.



We're also really pleased to have our Chief Credit Officer, Susan Springfield, with us as well. Our remarks today will reference our earnings presentation, which is available on our website at ir.firsthorizon.com.