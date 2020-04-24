Apr 24, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to the First Horizon National Corporation Special Meeting of Shareholders. I will now turn the meeting over to Mr. Bryan Jordan, Chairman, President and CEO. Please go ahead, sir.



D. Bryan Jordan - First Horizon National Corporation - Chairman, CEO & President



Thank you, Tiffany. Good morning, everyone. My name is Bryan Jordan. I am the Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer of First Horizon National Corporation. Welcome to the special meeting of shareholders called to approve our proposed merger with IBERIABANK Corporation and other matters related to the merger, each of which has -- was described in the notice of special meeting and joint proxy statement prospectus previously mailed to shareholders in connection with the proposed merger.



We're excited to be hosting our first virtual meeting, which allows us to be more inclusive and reach a greater number of our shareholders at this challenging time. We have shareholders attending via the web portal. The agenda and