Feb 11, 2021 / 06:15PM GMT
Brady Matthew Gailey - Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc., Research Division - MD
All right. Well, welcome to our next presenter as part of KBW's Winter Financial Services Symposium. Next up, we have First Horizon out of Memphis, Tennessee. They are a little over an $80 billion in asset company with a market cap of $7 billion to $8 billion. Now having acquired IBERIABANK within the last year.
Today, from the company, we have their CFO, BJ Losch; and their IR, Aarti Bowman. BJ and Aarti, thanks for joining us.
We're going to let BJ hit on a few slides, and then we'll save the back half of our time for some Q&A. If you do have a question that you'd like to ask First Horizon, please submit that to the webcast. So I'll see it and ask it on behalf of you.
So BJ, thanks for being with us, and I'll turn it over to you.
William C. Losch - First Horizon Corporation - Senior EVP & CFO
Great. Thanks, Brady, and thanks, KBW, for having us again. Wish we're all sitting together in Boca Raton. I'm sitting here looking out my window at some
First Horizon Corp (Tennessee) at KBW Virtual Winter Financial Services Conference Transcript
Feb 11, 2021 / 06:15PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...