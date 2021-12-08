Dec 08, 2021 / 06:00PM GMT

Ryan Matthew Nash - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - MD



All right. Up next, we are excited to have First Horizon joining us once again. Over the last year, FHN has made substantial progress integrating its MOA with IBERIA Bank, despite environmental headwinds that have obviously made it a lot more challenging. As we look ahead and as it gets through the rest of the integration, we should see a franchise that is capable of top quartile returns and a high-growth footprint in the Southeast. Here to tell us more about the path to getting there is Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Bryan Jordan. Bryan is going to walk us through some several slides, and then we'll have a fireside chat.



D. Bryan Jordan - First Horizon Corporation - CEO, President & Director



Thank you, Ryan. Good afternoon, everybody. It's good to be back in person. As Ryan said, it will take about 15, 20 minutes, and walk through a series of slides, which have a number of updates on them. And then I'd be happy to open up to any questions that you have, Ryan or anybody else has for