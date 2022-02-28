Feb 28, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Good morning, and welcome to TD Bank Group's conference call concerning TD's acquisition of First Horizon. My name is Brooke Hales, and I am the Head of Investor Relations at the bank. We will begin today's presentation with strategic remarks from Bharat Masrani, the bank's CEO; and Bryan Jordan, President and CEO of First Horizon. Next, Leo Salom, President and CEO, TD Bank America's Most Convenient Bank, will provide more detailed commentary on the transaction. After which, Kelvin Tran, the bank's CFO, will present the key financial details. Bharat will then offer concluding remarks. We will then open the call for questions from prequalified analysts and investors. Also present on the call to take questions today is Ajai Bambawale, the bank's Chief Risk Officer.



Please turn to Slide 2. At this time, I would like to caution our listeners